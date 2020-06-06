Road repair costs blowout compared to last year
THE Somerset region is home to a range of rural roadways, some busy highways, while others are little more than narrow strips or bitumen, or hewn entirely of gravel.
The cost of maintaining this network is significant, and as the current financial year comes to an end, the full price to ratepayers is becoming evident.
Already, the cost of road maintenance in 2019/20 has overtaken the cost of repairs during the 2018/29 financial year.
Somerset’s thirty most expensive roads through the 2018/19 financial year set ratepayers back $1,009,329, with the cost in 2019/20 coming to $1,155,000 with almost a full month still to come.
A deeper look at the reveals a number of repeat offenders.
Esk Crows Nest Road topped the list by a significant margin in both periods, costing $92,366 last year, and $120,000 this year.
Muckerts Lane placed sixth last year, racking up a bill of $40,637, coming in ninth this year, but costing more, at $43,000.
Placing twenty-eighth last financial year was a section Monsildale Road, at a cost of $23,379, with the same chainage coming eighth this year, at $50,000.
A separate part of Monsildale Road came in seventh at $38,128 last year, but sunk to thirtieth position at $21,000 this year.
Finally, Westvale Road was the thirtieth most expensive road last financial year, at $23,022, but rose to eighteenth place this year, costing $26,000.
A defining factor in both years was that the majority of roads costing the most to maintain had gravel surfaces, with only six of the roads last year, and four from this year, being bitumen.
The full list of the thirty most expensive roads in the 2019/20 financial year are listed below.
The Ch values in the list are for chainage, a detail used for planning and mapping purposes, which are included here to differentiate between separate sections of the same roads.
Esk Crows Nest (gravel) Ch26120-Ch34090 – $120,000
Atkinsons Dam Rd (bitumen) Ch3200-Ch5600 – $92,000
Bellthorpe Rd (gravel) Ch0-Ch11460 – $70,000
Mt Byron Rd (gravel) Ch2020-Ch15370 – $60,000
Banffs La (gravel) Ch0-Ch3050 – $57,000
Larsens Rd (gravel) Ch3870-Ch5920 – $55,000
Kingaham Rd (gravel) Ch0-Ch8960 – $55,000
Monsildale Rd (gravel) Ch1630-Ch10200 – $50,000
Muckerts La (gravel) Ch1370-Ch2780 – $43,000
Spring Creek Rd (gravel) Ch60-Ch4210 – $40,000
Brennan Rd (gravel) Ch100-Ch4020 – $36,000
Stanley Pocket Rd (bitumen) Ch0-Ch12030 – $31,000
Diaper Rd (gravel) Ch0-Ch3000 – $31,000
Boyces Rd (gravel) Ch0-Ch2460 – $30,000
Harris Rd (gravel) Ch120-Ch3340 – $30,000
Diaper Rd (gravel) Ch3000-Ch6200 – $28,000
Western Branch (gravel) Ch14050-Ch27110 – $27,000
Westvale Rd (gravel) Ch13550-Ch1521 – $26,000
Seib St (gravel) Ch0-Ch340 – $26,000
Westvale Rd (gravel) Ch1340-Ch13550 – $25,000
Clarendon Rd (bitumen) Ch5750-Ch8860 – $24,000
SilverleavesRd (gravel) Ch40-Ch2150 – $24,000
Highwood La (gravel) Ch2610-Ch6690 – $24,000,000
Highwood La (gravel) Ch0-Ch2610 – $23,000
Kiernan La (gravel) Ch0-Ch1570 – $22,000
Zernike La (gravel) Ch20-Ch1100 – $22,000
OReillys Weir Rd (bitumen) Ch110-Ch4250 – $21,000
Kangaroo Creek Rd (gravel) Ch3190-Ch7830 – $21,000
Voss Rd (gravel) Ch880-Ch2690 – $21,000
Monsildale Rd (gravel) Ch12000-Ch19100 – $21,000