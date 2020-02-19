Road closed following truck rollover

Paramedics were on the scene, but fortunately no one required transporting to hospital.

TWO PEOPLE have had a lucky escape following a truck rollover on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road this morning.

The accident took place between Lowood and Fernvale, with paramedics arriving on the scene at 7:24am.

The road is currently blocked in both directions, with a possible diesel leak causing concerns.

Police are on the scene conducting traffic control, causing complications for those trying to reach the High School and Primary School at either end of the blocked section of road.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek an alternate route through Glamorgan Vale.