Paramedics were on the scene, but fortunately no one required transporting to hospital.
News

Road closed following truck rollover

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
19th Feb 2020 8:36 AM
TWO PEOPLE have had a lucky escape following a truck rollover on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road this morning.

The accident took place between Lowood and Fernvale, with paramedics arriving on the scene at 7:24am.

Two patients were assessed at the scene, but fortunately neither of them required transportation to hospital.

The road is currently blocked in both directions, with a possible diesel leak causing concerns.

Police are on the scene conducting traffic control, causing complications for those trying to reach the High School and Primary School at either end of the blocked section of road.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek an alternate route through Glamorgan Vale.

