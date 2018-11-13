Road closed following serious single-vehicle crash

A MAJOR rural road will be closed for some time this morning as emergency services attend to a serious single-vehicle traffic crash.

A car crashed into a tree on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson just before 5am.

Emergency services have closed the road in both directions near the intersection on Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

Lengthy delays are expected.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said paramedics assessed one person on scene but the were not taken to hospital.

Beaudesert-Boonah Road at Coulson is CLOSED in BOTH directions near the intersection of Ipswich Boonah Road as police and emergency services respond to a serious traffic crash. pic.twitter.com/XR78gJlvPN — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 12, 2018

Serious accident on Beaudesert Boonah road #Coulson about 04:54am. Lengthy delays expected, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2cEjxwWu1m — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 12, 2018