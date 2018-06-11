Menu
A man has died after a crash at Fairfield this morning. Picture: 9 News
News

Man dies in horror bus crash

by Stephanie Bedo
11th Jun 2018

A MALE driver has died after his car and a bus collided in Sydney's southwest this morning.

Emergency services were called to Polding St in Fairfield after reports a bus - with no passengers - and the black sedan collided about 6.40am.

The driver of the utility, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, died at the scene.

The male driver of the bus suffered shock and has been taken to Fairfield Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Fairfield Police Area Command have set up a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

They are still on scene between The Horsley Drive and Dursley Rd and have closed the road in both directions, so delays are expected.

Motorists are urged to monitor livetraffic.com for diversions in place as police examine the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

