Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck

A man has died after the motorbike he was riding crashed head-on with a truck in the Gold Coast hinterland this morning.

Initial police investigations show that around 9.50am, the 26-year-old was travelling south on his motorbike on Nerang Murwillumbah Rd when it collided head-on with a small truck.

The Tallai motorbike rider died at the scene.

Emergency services earlier said one patient had been extricated after being trapped. At that stage the motorcyclist was described as having suffered critical injuries in the incident. Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were sent to the scene.

Police had advised travellers to avoid the area as a portion of it remains closed - between Pine Creek Rd and Advancetown. They said it was expected to remain closed "for some time".

Nerang Murwillumbah Road, between Pine Creek Road and Advancetown, is closed due to a serious traffic crash. Please avoid the area or seek alternative route. #QLDtraffic pic.twitter.com/EZOeTfZpLU — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 22, 2020



The area has seen several serious crashes, including fatal accidents.

A horror two-vehicle crash earlier this year took the lives of four university students.

Brisbane's Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22 were killed alongside Townsville's Lochlan Parker, 20 and Katrina McKeough, 21 when the car they were travelling in crashed into an oncoming ute.

Originally published as Road closed after serious truck, motorbike crash