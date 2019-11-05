Rising temps bringing bigger risks for animal owners

Dogs in cars are especially susceptible to heat

WITH the forecast predicting a dry, hot season ahead, and temperatures set to rise dramatically throughout the State, RSPCA Qld is once again urging animal owners to take precautions.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the call centre was already being swamped with concerns from people reporting animals suffering heat stress.

“If it’s thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes,” he said.

“We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in twelve minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

Dogs left on the back of utes with no shade covering are also at risk.

“We’ve seen dogs with their paws severely burnt from the hot metal. Can you imagine the heat reflecting off the metal tray!” Mr Beatty said.

“Some people simply seem to have no common sense.”

Animals left in backyards or paddocks can also be in danger.

“A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don’t have shade or can’t reach water they’ll die,” Mr Beatty said.

“A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal. It’s far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won’t be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.”

He advised making sure to have multiple sources of shade and water available to animals.

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA’s 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline on 1300 ANIMAL.