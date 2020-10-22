Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

A FORMER Hatton Vale golfer will pair up with one of Australia’s cricketing legends in an elite Sport Australia Hall of Fame mentoring program.

Golfer Jed Morgan will work alongside accomplished cricketer Ricky Pointing, after securing a Tier 1 Scholarship.

In its 15th year, the tier one scholarship recipients receive a $10,000 sporting grant and are personally mentored by some of Australia’s most iconic sporting names.

Morgan grew up playing golf at his parent’s Hatton Vale course, which was originally owned by his grandparents.

Australian amateur champion Jed Morgan

He started playing golf at the age of four, and at 14, Morgan was enrolled into the Kelvin Grove School of Excellence for golf.

After graduating he joined the Queensland Academy of Sport.

In his forth year with the Academy, Morgan said the scholarship was “priceless”.

“To be granted the opportunity to have access to someone who has achieved high success is priceless, especially from someone like Ricky,” he said.

“As golf is such an individual sport, sometimes it’s hard to find answers on how to deal with challenges as you must rely on yourself.

“I feel Ricky will be able to help me understand myself and my situation a lot better.”

Through 2019, Jed was the Queensland Amateur of the Year, Queensland state team captain, and placed second at the South Australian amateur.

Queensland’s Jed Morgan in action at the Australian Amateur at Royal Queensland. Photo: Kirsty Wrice, Golf Australia

He also placed second at the men’s Avondale medal.

In 2020, he continued his success as the Australian Men’s Amateur champion, men’s NSW medal champion and the men’s leading amateur at the Victorian Open.

His mentor, Ponting, said as an elite cricketer he was always fiercely determined and driven to succeed.

“As a mentor, I’m excited to impart this passion for success on Jed and as an avid golfer myself, it’s a privilege to be able to share the course with such an impressive talented young player,” he said.