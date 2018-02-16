Menu
Rise to the challenge

RECRUITS WANTED: Army Cadets from the Gatton unit at the Australian War Memorial at Canberra last year.
ARE you aged 13-17, living in the Lockyer and looking for a challenge and to make some new friends?

The 139 Army Cadet Unit (ACU) based at Gatton could be for you.

The youth development organisation focuses on adventurous activities in an Army setting and is looking for new recruits.

Officer Commanding, Captain (AAC) Glen van Emmerik said their motto was 'Courage, Initiative, Teamwork and Respect' and cadets could expect to be involved in all sorts activities from navigation, fieldwork and radio communications to ceremonial drills and much more.

"If you love a challenge, have a desire to build strong friendships and want to experience things you don't do in every day life, then the Army Cadets is for you,” Capt van Emmerik said.

"You will learn, team building and survival skills that will set you up for life.”

Capt van Emmerik said cadet training was held every Wednesday night from 6-9pm and was very affordable for families.

"Please feel free to come and take a look.”

A recruitment information evening will be held on Friday, February 23, at the 139 ACU Depot from 6pm.

The Depot is at the University of Queensland Gatton Campus, Gattley Rd, beside the Cricket ground and behind the Army Reserve Depot.

You can contact Officer Commanding, CAPT(AAC) Glen van Emmerik on 0488 709090 or 139acu@armycadets.gov.au for more information and to join.

Topics:  army cadets lockyer valley recruitment

Gatton Star

