Menu
Login
The Victoria Police riot squad were called in to deal with a major brawl between a large number of youths at Chelsea. Picture: Supplied
The Victoria Police riot squad were called in to deal with a major brawl between a large number of youths at Chelsea. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Riot police called in over youth brawl

by Ryan Tennison
7th Dec 2018 5:57 AM

Riot police and the dog squad swarmed the seaside suburb of Chelsea last night after a large group of unruly youths started brawling.

The incident, involving mainly youths of African appearance, unfolded at a carpark on Bath St shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police attended and spoke to a number of youths who had reportedly been fighting among themselves.

"Police moved the youths on without making any arrests and they made their way to the Chelsea foreshore," she told the Herald Sun.

"Police remained in the area, patrolling the foreshore and the shopping precinct for the next several hours responding to reports of unruly and anti-social behaviour by several groups of youths."

Members from the Public Order Response Team and Canine Unit helped local police at the scene.

Witness Alex said he believed there were up to 50 youths in the area and he saw some yelling at police.

"There was a huge police presence, I've never seen anything like it in my life," he told the Herald Sun.

The youths were all dispersed by 11pm. Police issued two infringement notices for summary offences.

riot youth brawl

Top Stories

    Trio loves to show region off

    Trio loves to show region off

    News Every shift for the past decade they encouraged tourists to explore country roads.

    Weather outlook could improve

    Weather outlook could improve

    News Forecasts can change, cattle breeder says

    Hotel goes solar to slash bills

    Hotel goes solar to slash bills

    News More businesses investing in solar panels.

    BREAKING: Santa Claus spotted entering the Lockyer

    BREAKING: Santa Claus spotted entering the Lockyer

    News It's suspected the large jolly individual will attend an event.

    Local Partners