Menu
Login
The Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled can accommodate evacuated horses.
The Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled can accommodate evacuated horses. Brenda Strong
News

Riding group opens up grounds for evacuated horses

Ali Kuchel
by
8th Oct 2019 5:35 PM

HORSES evacuated from the Laidley and Glen Rock National Park can find a safe haven at the Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled grounds.

Club secretary Bobbi Dingle said the club could accommodate for about 10 horses across several paddocks, arenas and yards at the Regency Downs location.

"Areas have been set up, fenced and all have water for people in need," Bobbi said.

"They can stay here with their horses, there are toilet facilities on the ground."

She said if owners needed to return home or leave the area, there were people to assist to care for their horses.

She said the club knew of many people who had been evacuated.

"We've got people we know up that creek, it seems silly when its perfectly good grounds," Bobbi said.

If you need help, contact Bobbi Dingle on 0423 374 646.

More Stories

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Fighters display knock-out performance at state championship

    Fighters display knock-out performance at state championship

    News LAIDLEY fighters have landed knock-out blows at the state championships on the Sunshine Coast last weekend.

    Fire crews continue to battle blaze as smoke blankets Valley

    Fire crews continue to battle blaze as smoke blankets Valley

    News The bushfire alert level remains at prepare to leave status

    Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

    Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

    News Pest management plans are being ramped up this spring

    Lockyer teen fights for life after quad bike crash

    Lockyer teen fights for life after quad bike crash

    Breaking A teenager is fighting for his life after a quad bike crash.