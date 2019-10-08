Riding group opens up grounds for evacuated horses

The Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled can accommodate evacuated horses.

HORSES evacuated from the Laidley and Glen Rock National Park can find a safe haven at the Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled grounds.

Club secretary Bobbi Dingle said the club could accommodate for about 10 horses across several paddocks, arenas and yards at the Regency Downs location.

"Areas have been set up, fenced and all have water for people in need," Bobbi said.

"They can stay here with their horses, there are toilet facilities on the ground."

She said if owners needed to return home or leave the area, there were people to assist to care for their horses.

She said the club knew of many people who had been evacuated.

"We've got people we know up that creek, it seems silly when its perfectly good grounds," Bobbi said.

If you need help, contact Bobbi Dingle on 0423 374 646.