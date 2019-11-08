Riding group opens up ground for evacuated horses

The Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled has spare yards for people needing emergency horse accomodation.

HORSES evacuated from the Lockyer Valley bushfires can find safe haven at Regency Downs.

The Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled Group has said it has spare yards available for anyone needing to evacuate their horses.

Club secretary Bobbi Dingle said they had water available for the horses.

"Horse owners can stay here with their horses if need be, we have toilet facilities," she said.

"If not, we have horse people here who can keep an eye on your horses."

If you require emergency accomodation for your horse, please contact Bobbi Dingle on 0423 374 646.