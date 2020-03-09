Riding grounds trampled in stampede of generosity

Richard Steels, and Leanne Wight at the Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled car boot sale fundraiser.

EAGER buyers stampeded into the Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled's first ever Car Boot Sale on Saturday.

The event was held to raise funds from the Regency Downs-based group, which is still recovering from a callous robbery in October.

"We were robbed towards the end of last year, with several thousand dollars worth of equipment stolen," Spirit of the Valley Events President and RDA member Idell Wadley.

"That's never been recovered."

A $3000 generator was among the items stolen, which has had a detrimental impact on the group's ability to carry out its activities.

"We are also fundraising to be able to recruit and pay for a new coach, because coaches need to be paid to come in and help the kids and the adults learn to ride," Ms Wadley said.

She said the group would be making the sale a quarterly event, with each sale based on a different theme.

"The next one will be in May, which is two months away, but that's because the original event was postponed due to weather," she said.

"It'll be the day before Mother's Day, and the theme will be Antiques Roadshow. Bring out your old wares, and we will have appraisers here to appraise your antiques for just three dollars each."

In addition to the car boot sales, the club's inaugural car boot sale also featured a jumping castle, plenty of great food, and community stalls.

"It's been a great day so far, we've had quite a few people through," Ms Wadley said.

"It all goes to a good cause."