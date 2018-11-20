Protest planned at Bunnings over sausage sizzle

People have come forward saying slipping on an onion is no laughing matter.

It seems some Aussies are still fuming over the fact Bunnings has changed the way it serves onions on its sausage sandwiches.

There was national outrage when the hardware store announced it would now put onions on the bottom of the sandwich after a customer slipped and fell on a piece of onion.

But customer safety was not enough to satisfy everyone on the importance of the change, and now a truly bizarre protest is in the works.

A Facebook event for a protest in Sydney asks social media users to gather at a Bunnings store, throw some onion on the ground and all slip on it together.

Nearly 8000 people have said they would attend the protest. Picture: Facebook

The event, creatively titled "Throwing your onion on the ground at Bunnings and then slipping", is set to take place on December 15 at the Chatswood store in Sydney.

"Protest this disgrace of REORDERING the snags at Bunnings by throwing your onion on the ground and slipping on it," the equally as creative description reads.

Nearly 8000 people have said they would attend the event, while 30,000 others have signalled that they are "interested".

Some attendees even decided they couldn't wait until next month to start the protest, with multiple people uploading videos of them practising slipping on onions.

Multiple Facebook users have uploaded videos to the event page showing them standing outside of a Bunnings store before throwing cooked onions on the ground and dramatically "slipping" on them.

Hundreds of people commented on the videos praising the posters.

"Thank you for making my night," one person said.

Another called it "the best thing (they've) seen".

But despite the large number of people mocking the change, Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole, said "safety is always our number one priority" and the change would be there to stay.

In the midst of the backlash a woman spoke out saying the slipping hazard caused by onions was no joke. The nurse said she nearly died after she slipped on onion.

"Only those close to me will really ever know or understand," she said.

"For me personally, that one trip to Bunnings has nearly cost me my career as a theatre nurse, my home and at my darkest time when I could see no future, nearly my life," she wrote, apparently referring to a threat to both her physical health and her ability to earn an income as a nurse.

"Besides the pain, surgery and an unknown future (as a result of the fall), I was more offended by the laughter and comments over the whole issue than anything else.

"So please, before you say things and have a good laugh, just think of those many poor people out there that have really been affected by something so simple as a stupid little piece of onion that fell onto the floor while you were shopping."

A 65-year-old farmer from the Mary Valley, north of Brisbane, also came forward with his own story of slipping on a piece of onion.

"I used to be an amateur boxer and I learnt the punch is not going to kill you; it's hitting your head on the concrete that is going to," he said. "I went to another Bunnings a couple of weeks after and I had a panic attack.

"Every time I go into Bunnings now I look on the floor - I look for onions."

Trevor was compensated by the hardware giant after his fall, which he said occurred just after he walked into the Gympie outlet to buy a whipper snipper in 2015.