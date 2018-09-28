Riders turn out in support of one of their own

RIDING HIGH: The community came out to support rider Isabella Daley.

THE Somerset horse riding community came together on Saturday in support of the Cerebral Palsy League and local rider Isabella Daley.

Isabella's mother Rachael Daley said the day had been a heartwarming experience.

"It was very overwhelming, everyone's support on the day. It was quite emotional,” Ms Daley said.

"It was such a great atmosphere. I think it will be a day no one will forget.”

She said the turnout blew away organisers.

"We had 72 nominations, so that was a very good turnout compared to most other club competitions these days. It's a pretty big turnout so we were quite impressed by that,” she said.

The day raised about $3000 in donations for the Cerebral Palsy League.

Contestants also gave generously for a fellow rider, with the raffle raising $906 for Isabella.

"The raffle money went towards Isabella to help her with equipment that she can't get through funding,” Ms Daley said.

"We're not entirely sure what we're going to use the money from the raffle for.

"We're thinking maybe an iPad so she can work on more fine motor skills, because it's only been the last couple months where she's come along with being able to write her name and letters.”

She said it had been a wonderful day to see the community come and support Isabella, who is a keen rider herself.

"She started riding when she was about two years old - she loves her little pony,” Ms Daley said.

"She hooks up the lead rope to the halter and loves leading him around. She's a very outdoors kid.”