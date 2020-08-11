Menu
Maroochydore firefighter Sam Cooke rode into Townsville on day 9 of his cancer charity ride from Brisbane to Cairns. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Rider pushes on and urges focus on cancer

Matt Taylor
by
11th Aug 2020 11:48 AM
With a fire truck escort, a Maroochydore cyclist rolled into Townsville on Monday on one of the final legs of his Brisbane-to-Cairns ride for cancer research.

Sam Cooke, a firefighter himself, is completing the 2000km journey to raise money for cancer research and the Mater Foundation.

Carrying with him only what he can fit in his back pocket, including an extra set of clothes and some essentials such as a phone and toothbrush, Mr Cooke said cancer affected everyone.

"Everyone knows people who have been affected by it either in their immediate family, or through close friends," he said.

"The pandemic's got us at the moment but hopefully in a year or two they've got a vaccine for that, but there's no vaccine for cancer so we've got to keep trying to find a treatment.

"My mum passed with cancer in her liver and there's a history of breast cancer in my family, my sister had breast cancer and I've had a gazillion skin cancers burnt off me already."

Monday's journey was a 200km trip from Bowen to Townsville and his ninth on the road, with a rest day in Townsville on Tuesday before the final trip to Cairns.

Mr Cooke has already raised $13,000 with a goal of $20,000.

To donate, head to the QBank for Cancer Ride Facebook page.

Originally published as Rider pushes on and urges focus on cancer

