Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

Independent candidate vying for the seat of Lockyer, Jim Savage, with two of his daughters Katrina and Saly Savage. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

JIM SAVAGE is sick of “reviews” and “committees”, he wants a government that will commit to projects.

That’s why he’s challenging the seat of Lockyer as an independent.

Mr Savage made the jump from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party – a party he held a presidential title – to an independent because he didn’t like being told how to vote or what to say.

“I was the black sheep, I always spoke freely,” he said.

But he wasn’t impressed with the direction of the PHON party, and how candidates weren’t allowed to talk to the media or vote the way they wanted.

And if he is successful in securing enough votes in the seat of Lockyer, the first bill he will table is abolishing full-term abortion.

Mr Savage is disgusted babies can be aborted, but born alive, and left to die because of new laws interstate.

As a father-of-four teenage girls, Mr Savage said would fight the law in Queensland to ensure it doesn’t happen – its his election promise.

He says the time for “reviews” are over, and political leaders needed to say “yes we will do the job” then work out the best way to do it.

“I’m not saying you don’t do sensible evaluations of projects,” he said.

“There’s no way a politician can know the medical involvements with an abortion, or how the hydrology for pipelining water works – they ask the smart people, the professionals and experts how to do it.”

In addition to abolishing full-term abortion, Mr Savage said he would ensure Lockyer’s agricultural sector received additional water.

He said the Lockyer Water Users Forum had done a terrific job negotiating with current politicians to ensure the longevity of the region.

But his plan is to get Wivenhoe Dam’s capacity percentage changed so farmers didn’t have to pay for expensive recycled water.

“The operation manual for Wivenhoe Dam is that 100 per cent is actually only a third full,” he said.

“It was built as flood mitigation for really big floods to stop Brisbane flooding.”

Mr Savage said by increasing its capacity to 103 per cent, it would allow for an extra 60,000ML of water, which would fill Atkinson Dam, Lake Dyer and Lake Clarendon with ease.

He said pipelined water was going to happen, it was about ensuring the farmers could afford the water.