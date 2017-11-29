Rickuss' final word

CLEAR SLATE: Ian Rickuss had his office cleared the day before the election, ready for a new MP.

THE man who fought off Pauline Hanson herself in the last Queensland election has offered some parting words of wisdom to the Lockyer's next state MP.

Retiring LNP member Ian Rickuss first won the seat of Lockyer in 2004 when he toppled the sitting One Nation member Bill Flynn. He also beat former One Nation member Peter Prenzler, who ran in 2004 as an independent.

Mr Rickuss said he was proud of his achievements, including the Plainland overpass, and warned his incoming successor to expect plenty of hard work.

"You've got to remember that being a state politician is working for the state as a whole, not only for your area,” he said.

"With our electorate, everything that comes east of the Darling Downs/ Western Queensland region goes through us. You've got to be able to work with the electorates surrounding you as well, because your roads will go into theirs, and their creeks will flow into yours, so you end up working with all these people too.

"They say no man is an island, and certainly no MP is an island - you need to work in that network.”

Much was made of One Nation's rising popularity ahead of Saturday's polls, and Mr Rickuss noted voters' dissatisfaction with the major two parties in his advice to the new MP.

"People feel their first-world standard is dropping... rates, power, rego and fuel have all become quite large bills,” he said.

"I think you've got to take people on that journey and get them to understand what you're doing to help them.

"Listen, learn and travel through the state of Queensland...we're a great big state and have wonderful opportunity.

"Don't take anyone for granted, be involved and work hard.”

As for his future plans, Mr Rickuss intends to continue his community involvement and teach his five grand- children to ride horses.

He thanked his staff and his wife for their support over the last 13 years.