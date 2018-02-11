Menu
Login
News

Rick Vela leads the LVRC by-election

IT'S ON: Candidate Rick Vela leads the booth votes by more than 650 votes in the 2018 Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election.
IT'S ON: Candidate Rick Vela leads the booth votes by more than 650 votes in the 2018 Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election. contributed
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

AS THE official vote count continues, Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election candidate Rick Vela appears most likely to emerge on top, leading by more than 650 booth votes.

However, until pre-polling results are released later this evening the winner will remain undetermined.

With 67 per cent of booth votes accounted for, current figures show Mr Vela sitting on 3451 votes or 20.94 per cent, ahead of Mark Newton who sits on 2786 votes or 16.9 per cent. Fellow candidate Brett Qualischefski is close behind Mr Newton sitting on 2738 votes or 16.61 per cent.

Mr Vela said he was feeling cautiously happy and acknowledged the fact that until trends from the pre-polling results were clear, establishing a winner was difficult.

"It's still relevantly close and at this stage we won't know until those results are in,” Mr Vela said.

"There were over 5500 people who pre-polled this election which was way above normal figures out here.

"I'm doing okay right now but it's a long way from home.”

Mr Vela thanked the community for the enormous support he has received leading up the by-election.

Mr Newton was unavailable for comment on the incoming results this evening.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with further Lockyer Valley by-election results on our website and Facebook Page tomorrow morning.

Topics:  by-election councillor candidate lockyer valley lvrc results

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election is on

Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election is on

You have until 6pm to have your say.

Meet Gatton's new doctors

WELCOME: Young doctors Leon Tang and Joseph Chua settle into their new roles as GP's at the Family Heath Clinic, Gatton.

Dr Tang and Dr Chua are following their family's footsteps.

Lights, camera, action in Laidley

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Actors Sarah Douch and Paul J Murphy (portraying Margaret and Edward Denny Day) are starring in the movie Myall Creek, which began filming at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum on Wednesday, February 7.

Indie feature film Myall Creek began filming in Laidley on Wednesday

One extraordinary round trip to return home

TRAVELLER: Tabeel resident Peter Charles was born and bred locally and has lived a life full of adventure.

Peter Charles is a proud local boy.

Local Partners