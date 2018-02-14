Rick Vela declared winner of LVRC by-election

IT'S OFFICIAL: Laidley's Rick Vela takes out the Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election.

IT'S OFFICIAL: Laidley's Rick Vela takes out the Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election. Francis Witsenhuysen

RICK Vela has today been officially declared the winner of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election.

Upon declaration the Laidley businessman had 3,692 votes or 21.18 per cent.

His closest contenders were Mark Newton with 16.77 per cent and Brett Qualischefski with 16.58 per cent followed by Brett Reisenleiter (9.06 per cent), Pat Byrnes (8.82 per cent), Regina Samykanu-Vuthapanich (6.77 per cent), Gary Reynolds (5.94 per cent), Owen Yates (4.98 per cent), Jeffrey Kameron (4.84 per cent), Robert (Wylie) Stevens (2.9 per cent) and David Bundy (2.16 per cent).

Some 95.13 per cent of the votes have been tallied and while some postal votes were yet to be counted an Electoral Commission of Queensland spokeswoman said the remaining percentage was too small to affect the outcome.

This year nearly 35 per cent or 6300 Lockyer Valley electors chose to pre-poll their vote.

Mr Vela said he was "nervously excited” to become the Lockyer Valley's newest Councillor.

"It's a big job and responsibility, one which I will take very seriously,” Mr Vela said.

"It's something to look forward to but I also understand the huge amount of faith the community has put in me and I don't want to let them down.”

Once officially in the role, Mr Vela said making a difference for the ratepayers of the region was a priority.

"I look forward to being in a position to make really good common sense decisions for our region,” he said.

"It will be great to be able to offer a different insight on council when decisions are being made.”

Mr Vela thanked his supporters who got him over the line.

"I am very grateful to those who voted for me and helped me, and put faith in me,” he said.

"For those who didn't vote for me, I hope over the next two years I can turn you around.

"I will work very hard for you all.”

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan congratulated Mr Vela on his win.

"I along with my fellow Councillors welcome him to the position of Councillor and look forward to having him work with us for the betterment of the entire Lockyer Valley,” she said.

"Mr Vela will undertake a formal induction running through the roles and responsibilities of the position, and I look forward to him attending the next meeting as part of the team.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has yet to confirm when Mr Vela will be formally inducted.