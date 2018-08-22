Richie and Tready dance their way into the history books

JOB DONE: Richie Rae of Hatton Vale and Tready the dancing tractor set a new Guinness World Record at Willowbank on Sunday.

WHEN 71-year-old Richie Rae was taught how to ballroom dance as a youngster, he probably didn't expect one of his future partners would be mechanical.

But the great-grandfather and his dancing tractor, 'Tready', have proven to be perfect collaborators.

Together they broke the Guinness World Record for the longest tractor wheel stand by smashing the previous milestone of 8.5km at Willowbank on Sunday.

Over the course of 30 minutes and 10 laps around the Champions Way track, while driving the vehicle on its two back wheels, Mr Rae set a new standard of 12km.

"Physically I'm shattered, it was hard work,” Mr Rae said.

"But it was quite pleasing to do it, of course. It was good fun.”

He is no stranger to tackling interesting projects, having previously built a helicopter and a racing car in years gone by, and Tready was finished in June last year.

"It hadn't been done before,” he said.

"That's the first dancing tractor in the world as far as I know.”

They regularly perform at local shows and entertain crowds by bopping along to classic tunes.

Mr Rae said any attempts to try and further his record would be a long way in the distance.