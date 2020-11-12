Richardson’s old marvel chasing Gatton success

Now the Harry Richardson-trained veteran is looking to add his ninth career victory at Gatton today in the Benchmark 55 Handicap (2000m).

Richardson said while he has been in training for a while now, he can’t fault the zest for racing the old boy has.

“He’s been up and about in work for about 15 months with 21 starts,” Richardson said.

“I thought he might be coming to the end, but his track rider said he is going well and feels good.

“He’s still keen on racing and is an amazing old horse.”

A winner three starts back at Kilcoy over 1900m, Moss Go Now has since gone on to be nosed out at Warwick, before failing to handle the conditions over the mile at Gympie.

“The trainer of the winner at Warwick said he should’ve won by three,” he said.

“He ran wide on the turn and then came again on the line.

“They had an inch of rain at Gympie and the track was like slush. He was back in the field and copped all of it.

“He couldn’t see and didn’t race well at all.”

As for today’s task, Richardson believes his galloper has the class to add to his winning record, with the 10 furlongs working in his favour.

“It’s not a strong race and there are a handful that have only had a couple of starts (over the distance),” he said.

“He loves the 2000m and we’re going there with a bit of hope, although 61kg will be a bit of a task.”

The eight-race card at Gatton commences at 1.10pm with the last getting underway at 5.20pm.

THE CHRONICLE’S TIPS

BEST BET – Miss Charlee Lyn (Race 7) – Finally broke her maiden at her 31st start. Has shown ability at Clifford Park and can go on with it now.

VALUE BET – Betajet (Race 5) – Loves racing at Gatton (3:2-1-0) and was a nice winner here over the track and trip on August 6. Can stalk the pace and finish too strong.

