Rhonda traverses UK on foot for mission close to her heart

WHAT A VIEW: Gatton's Rhonda McLucas undertook the 300km Coast to Coast Walk over a couple of weeks in April to raise crucial funds for Cancer Council Queensland. Contributed

RHONDA McLucas travelled from one side of the UK to the other on foot, all in the name of trying to eliminate cancer.

She undertook the 300km Coast to Coast Walk over a couple of weeks in April to raise crucial funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

At this stage, Mrs McLucas has collected more than $2000 for her efforts, with more fundraising to come.

It was an experience she would never forget, as an especially cold British spring made things difficult for her and her four companions.

But she persevered, with her mission at the front of her mind keeping her moving, having lost a couple of close friends to cancer.

"It was a really good experience but it was tough, it wasn't easy,” Mrs McLucas said.

"We were in at 6 or 7o'clock some nights so you're walking all day and it was tough conditions too because the weather was terrible.

"We had a fair bit of rain and then it gets boggy so we're walking through bogs and a lot of mist and fog.

"Looking out at the ocean on the eastern coast of England (to finish the walk was the highlight).”

To support the cause, visit the Gatton Real Estate office on Railway St or phone 5462 1311.