Rhonda McLucas going coast to coast across the UK for a cure

TREKKING 300km from one coast of the United Kingdom to the other, in what could very well be cold, rainy and miserable conditions, is not going to be easy, but it's a mission Rhonda McLucas will tackle with aplomb.

Starting from St Bees on the western coast, she will traverse the nation over a couple of weeks in April until she dips her toes on the opposite side at Robin Hood's Bay as a part of the Coast to Coast Walk.

Mrs McLucas will be joined on the journey by husband Allan and their friends Alex, Stuart and Rosemary Hood in an effort to raise money for Cancer Council Queensland.

Alex's wife Margaret would have been walking alongside them if it wasn't for pancreatic cancer.

While the Gatton Real Estate principal is active in regular fundraising efforts to eliminate cancer, such as Daffodil Day and Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, she believed it was time to take a bigger step up.

"I don't think it's inconceivable for us to

raise $10,000,” MrsMcLucas said.

"If we can raise $1000 from an (Australia's Biggest Morning Tea), why can't we, over this period, raise that?

"It'd be lovely if we could raise it between the five of us.”

She is well aware of the challenge ahead - last year she took on the 150km West Highland Way hike through Scotland - but knew her mission would keep her going even as the lactic acid starts to burn.

"I'm over 60 so it's not going to be easy,” she said.

"I know I'll be focussed ... I know that if I do it I'm going to raise this money so I have to do it.”

It is a devastating disease that touches so many families across the country and every little contribution towards finding a cure is important.

"Everyone knows someone (affected by cancer), if it's not a relative it's your best mate,” she said.

"I reckon the more we can do the better.

"I think the human persona is that you've got to strive to do something a bit more or a bit different, I would have never dreamt that I would be walking 300km.

"If we lose a friend or a relative, we just want to fight cancer ... so what's the best thing you can do? Give it to the scientists and get them to do it.”

To support the cause, visit the Gatton Real Estate office on Railway St or phone 54621311.