Menu
Login
Offbeat

Revolting moment woman does poo in supermarket

by Patrick Knox
17th Jul 2018 5:23 AM

 

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

THIS is the moment a woman doing her shopping casually does a poo in the middle of a supermarket aisle.

The bizarre incident was captured on CCTV cameras at an unnamed supermarket in the city of Kazan in Russia's central Republic of Tatarstan.

The footage shows the woman with a black and white dress holding a red shopping basket.

But she then puts her hand behind her to adjust her pants through her dress.

She then stands still looking ahead and suddenly a small dark object can be seen dropping between her legs onto the floor.

And without looking back, she walks off with her shopping basket, leaving the poo right there on the floor next to a man and little girl who walk right by it.

A woman poos in a supermarket in Russia. Picture: CEN/Australscope
A woman poos in a supermarket in Russia. Picture: CEN/Australscope

She can then be seen stopping momentarily to check her clothes before she continues walking.

According to local media, shocked shoppers soon found the faeces and reported the incident to shop assistants. There has been no further information as to whether it will be investigated by police.

The incident bears similarities with one in the US where a man ends up stepping in the poo. In Australia, a corporate executive dubbed the "poo jogger" made headlines when he was snapped in the act.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Related Items

Show More
defacation editors picks offbeat poo revolting supermaket the sun

Top Stories

    New officer in charge hits the beat in Laidley

    New officer in charge hits the beat in Laidley

    News Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim brings more than 22 years of experience to his new role.

    Blackwood makes Football Queensland Community Cup debut

    Blackwood makes Football Queensland Community Cup debut

    News Blackwood was the only Laidley footballer selected for the team.

    Finals place slips away from Gatton Hawks' grasp

    Finals place slips away from Gatton Hawks' grasp

    News The Cowboys proved too strong on home turf.

    Claudia, Emma bound for Ekka state finals

    Claudia, Emma bound for Ekka state finals

    News The showgirl and rural ambassador representatives have been crowned

    Local Partners