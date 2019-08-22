Review requested for risky roads

The tragic death of Toogoolawah feedlot owner Don Coleman marks the latest in a long line of incidents on the Brisbane Valley Highway, prompting calls for a safety review of the busy roadway.

"Over the past month there has been a number of serious accidents over the length of the Brisbane Valley Highway, resulting in the most tragic loss of life,” Councillor Sean Choat said.

Speaking at last week's Somerset Council meeting, Cr. Choat stated that investigating the safety of the highway was a 'critical matter' in need of immediate action.

"An urgent review is needed to assess contributing factors associated with the accidents, and to consider what improvements might be made to increase safety on this most important road for our region,” he said.

One of the areas the safety review would focus on is Lawler's Bridge at Harlin, less than ten minute's drive from where Don Coleman's fatal accident occurred.

Many of the other incidents around the Brisbane Valley Highway in recent months have occured near Wanora, including a three-car collision in July 29 that blocked the highway in both directions.

Earlier in the month, on July 3, another accident at Wanora resulted in the death of a motorbike rider, while on June 23, three people were injured in a crash between a truck and car.

A unanimous motion was passed by the Somerset Council to write to the State Transport Minister to request that a review be undertaken of the Brisbane Valley Highway.