Proposed changes to parking in Toogoolawah
REVEALED: Why this one particular parking space has to go

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 1:32 PM
DRIVERS coming out of the Toogoolawah Railway Precinct are set to have a safer trip, with plans underway to phase out problematic parking spaces.

“Council has received concerns from the community about vehicles parked on the immediate north side of the Toogoolawah Railway precinct entrance,” Director of Operations Andrew Johnson said in a report presented at the most recent council meeting.

“These vehicles are blocking driver visibility when entering into Cressbrook Street.”

According to Australian Standards, the minimum safe sight distance for a 40kph road such as Cressbrook street is 35 metres.

However, when a vehicle occupies the parallel parking space nearest to the exit, council investigators discovered this sight distance is reduced to just 18 metres.

It creates a blocking hazard that poses a serious danger to the safety of drivers.

“The first parking bay north of the entrance should be removed by hatching out the area to exclude parking,” Mr Johnson recommended.

“The cost to do this work is minimal, and will be funded from road maintenance.”

Councillors gave their unanimous approval to the proposal.

