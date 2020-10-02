Menu
A licensed brothel could soon return to Mackay if an application submitted to the Prostitution Licensing Authority this year is successful.
Business

REVEALED: When Mackay could get its only brothel back

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
2nd Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
A BROTHEL may once again operate in the region by 2021 if an application is approved.

Mackay has not had a brothel since Club 7 on Enterprise St in Paget shut down five years ago.

An application has been submitted to the Prostitution Licensing Authority.

It will be decided on sometime between now and next year.

If successful, it will bring the total number of brothels in Queensland to 22, following a successful application in March for one to open in Townsville.

The Mackay brothel will be limited to a maximum of five service rooms under Queensland law.

It will also be restricted to no more than eight sex workers at the brothel at any one time.

mackay brothel mackay businesses our future mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

