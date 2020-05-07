Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hastings Point Beach parking is closed over the Easter Break on the Tweed CoastPhoto: Scott Powick Newscorp
Hastings Point Beach parking is closed over the Easter Break on the Tweed CoastPhoto: Scott Powick Newscorp Scott Powick
News

REVEALED: When locals can return to Tweed's beach car parks

Jessica Lamb
by
7th May 2020 5:16 PM | Updated: 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER weeks of being off limits, Tweed council took only minutes to open up the Tweed coast's beach-side car parks.

The vote was unanimous to cease all closures except for Letitia Rd in Fingal Head which has previously been approved for closure until June 30.

In April, Tweed Shire Council closed council-owned beach car parks and roads in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last fortnight the council voted to extend the original closure of beach side car parks until April 27 to after May 4.

Photos
View Gallery

The vote also included re-opening a section of car parks in Kingscliff for easier access to local businesses including a doctor's practice, chemist and physiotherapist.Councillors considered three options put forward by officers; extending all closures until June 30, extending the closures until an unspecified date before June 30 or to re-open all closed car parks and roads, except Letitia Rd.

Cr Chris Cherry thanked the community for their cooperation and said it was now time to re-open the car parks.

Mayor Katie Milne recognised there had been a significant amount of angst in the community after the closure as well as before.

"It was a tricky situation, there was no perfect solution," she said.

Cr Milne said after the Gold Coast closed their beaches, there was no other option with the amount of people who would have come down from the Gold Coast.

She said the council should be proud that it took a quick proactive and precautionary approach right from the start.

twdbeaches twdcoronavirus twdcouncil twdhealth twdnews

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOTHER’S DAY: How you can celebrate this weekend

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY: How you can celebrate this weekend

        Community With reduced restrictions comes an opportunity to spend some time out and about with the family, just in time for Mother’s Day.

        Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

        premium_icon Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

        Community Parts of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail will be undergoing resurfacing works in...

        Region celebrates first sunrise without Covid-19

        premium_icon Region celebrates first sunrise without Covid-19

        Breaking Based on the latest data, there are now no active cases of Covid-19 left in the...

        THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        News Regions health professionals thanked for their hard work