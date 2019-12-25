Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Red and white closed sign hanging in a shop window
Red and white closed sign hanging in a shop window
News

REVEALED: What’s open in Gatton today

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
25th Dec 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS brings with it a slew of closures and limited business hours, and it can be difficult to keep track of what is or isn’t open.

Read on to find out some of the locations that will be remaining open on Christmas 2019.

Petrol stations on the highway, such as the BP near Gatton and the Caltex at Plainland will be open as per usual.

The Shell petrol station in Gatton will also be operating in a limited capacity, from 8am until noon.

For those looking for something to eat on their Christmas road trips, the McDonalds on the Warrego Highway near Gatton, and at Plainland, will continue to operate in their 24 hours capacity.

The McDonalds in Gatton itself will only be open from 5am to 11pm on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and Boxing Day.

In the event of animals being sick or injured during Christmas, the clinic at UQ Gatton will be open for emergencies only.

For those looking to cram in some last-minute grocery shopping, make sure to get it done before Christmas Day.

The IGAs in Gatton and Laidley, Woolworths in Plainland and Fernvale, Drakes in Lowood, and Aldi and Coles in Gatton, will all be closed on Christmas Day.

christmas day closures gatton
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of 2019

        premium_icon From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of...

        News Gatton Star deputy editor Dominic Elsome looks back on 2019 and shares the favourite photos he’s taken this year.

        10 big decisions council made this year that affected you

        premium_icon 10 big decisions council made this year that affected you

        News From paying down debt with a “no-frills” budget to threatening farmers who didn’t...

        Watering hole draws locals with pizzas, pints and pinot

        premium_icon Watering hole draws locals with pizzas, pints and pinot

        News Former hoteliers have transformed a general store into a licensed venue in a small...

        50mm+: Santa brings a rainy Christmas to the Valley

        premium_icon 50mm+: Santa brings a rainy Christmas to the Valley

        News Best leave the sunglasses at home and pack an umbrella this Christmas – it’s going...