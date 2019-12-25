REVEALED: What’s open in Gatton today

CHRISTMAS brings with it a slew of closures and limited business hours, and it can be difficult to keep track of what is or isn’t open.

Read on to find out some of the locations that will be remaining open on Christmas 2019.

Petrol stations on the highway, such as the BP near Gatton and the Caltex at Plainland will be open as per usual.

The Shell petrol station in Gatton will also be operating in a limited capacity, from 8am until noon.

For those looking for something to eat on their Christmas road trips, the McDonalds on the Warrego Highway near Gatton, and at Plainland, will continue to operate in their 24 hours capacity.

The McDonalds in Gatton itself will only be open from 5am to 11pm on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and Boxing Day.

In the event of animals being sick or injured during Christmas, the clinic at UQ Gatton will be open for emergencies only.

For those looking to cram in some last-minute grocery shopping, make sure to get it done before Christmas Day.

The IGAs in Gatton and Laidley, Woolworths in Plainland and Fernvale, Drakes in Lowood, and Aldi and Coles in Gatton, will all be closed on Christmas Day.