REVEALED: what’s on in your area this weekend

The Geminids meteor shower is one of the many events happening this weekend.

Friday, December 13

Forest Hill Festivities

Come along to Forest Hill for a gala night full of festive fun.

There'll be ham wheels, music, rides, face painting, food and drinks, and lots of festive fun.

Santa and the family will be in attendance with gifts for all children under 13.

If local lore is to believed, there might even be some rain on the day.

The event goes from 3pm until 11:30pm, at the Forest Hill Recreation Reserve.

Saturday, December 14

Lowood Christmas Carnival

Head on down to the Lowood showgrounds for an evening of community fun.

There'll be a ham wheel, free rides, face painting, hot food, cold drinks, and live music.

Santa will be passing through at 8pm with iceblocks and lollies for the kids.

The fun starts at 4pm, and lasts until 9pm.

Fernvale Carols in the Park

Sing along to some Christmas classics at the 2019 Fernvale Carols in the Park celebration. The community event will include a sausage sizzle dinner and maybe even a visit from Santa himself.

Dinner is at 6pm, and the carols start from 7pm.

The event will be held at the Fernvale Memorial Park, or the nearby primary school hall if the weather is wet.

Toogoolawah Christmas Tree

The beloved Toogoolawah Christmas Tree event is back again this year, offering something for everyone.

The event will feature twilight markets, free rides for kids, local entertainment and even an appearance by Santa.

The festivities will go from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, on Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah.

Esk Races

The last race of the year is galloping into the Esk showgrounds this Saturday.

The event kicks off at 10:30am, and will last until 5:30pm.

For more information, visit http://eskracingclub.com.au/

Meteor Shower

Look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular lightshow - if the clouds allow for it.

The Geminids meteor shower will be passing close to Earth this weekend, but you'll have to stay up late to catch a glimpse of it, with the best viewing times being after midnight on Saturday, and peak viewing around 5:40am on Sunday morning.

Those who brave the late hours will be treated to a glimpse of multi-hued meteors flashing by the atmosphere, which should be readily visible to the naked eye.

Sunday, December 15

Marburg Community Carols

Another free community carolling event is on in Marburg on Sunday.

The festivities begin at 5.30pm, with free face painting and craft activities for children, followed by a sausage sizzle at 6pm.

The carols will kick off at 7pm, and will be happening at the Marburg Community Centre

Glenore Grove Shindig

The Glenore Grove Country Music Association is holding a shindig to celebrate the Christmas season.

There'll be a live band, raffles, snacks, a surprise appearance by Santa and plenty more for visitors to enjoy.

The event will be happening at the Glenore Grove community hall, from 1pm to 5pm.