REVEALED: What’s on in the region this week

The Kilcoy Races is one of the numerous events happening this weekend. Photo by Andrew Seymour.

The Kilcoy Races is one of the numerous events happening this weekend. Photo by Andrew Seymour.

Christmas in the Country

The annual Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show is back again this week at the Gatton Shire Hall.

Tick off some Christmas shopping and treat yourself to the goods on offer from over 90 quality community stalls.

The show is organised by the Peace Lutheran Primary School P&F, and is a major fundraiser for the school.

This year’s event is taking place on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 of November, from 9am to 4pm.

Entry is $6, with children under 12 free.

World Sandwich Day

This Friday, November 1, is world sandwich day, the biggest fundraiser of the year for Subway restaurants.

For every guest who visits Subway Fernvale, Gatton, or Plainland and purchases a sub, Subway will donate a meal to those in need through Foodbank.

Kilcoy Races

The beloved Kilcoy races are thundering back into town for this Friday’s meet.

Renovations and upgrades have recently been completed at venue, so come along to the Kilcoy Racecourse and Showgrounds for a day of high-stakes races and family fun.

The event kicks off at 10am.

Artist of the Month

For art enthusiasts, Friday marks the beginning of the newest Artist of the Month exhibit at the Kilcoy Courthouse Art Gallery.

The November exhibition will feature the works of local prize-winning watercolour artist Trish Poole.

The gallery is open from Thursday to Monday, 9am to 1pm.

Lockyer in the Wild Nature Exhibition

Check out the amazing diversity of native flora, fauna and fungi of the Lockyer Valley as you peruse the entries for this year’s Lockyer in the Wild Nature Photography Competition.

The winners, awards and prizes will be presented at the exhibition, which will coincide with the Stockyard Creek Community Hall’s monthly barbecue.

The exhibition starts from 5:30pm on Friday afternoon, at the Stockyard Creek Community Hall.

Lockyer Valley Camera Club Exhibition

Check out the photography of talented community members at the Lockyer Valley Camera Club’s Opening Exhibition Night this Friday evening.

The display will be held at the Lake Apex Gallery, with the opening night going from 6:30 to 7:30pm.

The opening will feature Graham Burstow, a photographer from Toowoomba, as a guest speaker.

Laidley School Fete

The Laidley District State School Fete is this Saturday, November 2.

There will be plenty on offer for people of all ages, with rides, stalls, raffles, entertainment, plants, reptiles, helicopters, show bags, and lots more.

Entry costs a gold coin, and will go from 9am to 3pm.

Lowood Airfield Memorial

It has been 75 years since the No. 23 RAAF squadron set forth from the Lowood Airfield to take part in the operations in the north of Australia, and New Guinea, in 1944.

In recognition of the service’s history, the No.23 Squadron Assosciation will be unveiling new commemorative plaques at the memorial site this Saturday, November 2.

The memorial is located at the corner of Daisy Road and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, at Mount Tarampa, with the service beginning at 11am.

Helidon Celtic Festival

The main street of Helidon is set to come alive to the skirl of the pipes from massed pipe bands, as the Annual Celtic Festival of Queensland gets under way this Sunday, November 3.

There will be live bands and dancers in spectacular costumes, food stalls, and a Celtic village for visitors to enjoy.

The event will be taking place on Railway St. in Helidon, from 10am to 3pm.

A Christmas Carol

Witness a classic tale brought to life, as Lockyer Regional Performing Arts put A Christmas Carol on show.

Five shows will take place over the coming fortnight, at the Laidley Cultural Centre.

Show dates are as follows:

Friday, November 1: 7pm

Saturday, November 2: 6pm

Sunday, November 3: 2pm

Saturday, November 9: 7pm

Sunday, November 10: 2pm

Tickets are available online, or at the door, with the exception of the Gala Dinner Night on November 2, which requires bookings in advance.

To find out more, or order your tickets, visits LRPA.ORG.AU or call 0488 113 666