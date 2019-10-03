REVEALED: What to do if you're in a car crash

IT HAS been a horror year on the roads for residents in the Lockyer and Somerset regions, with dozens of accidents, including several fatalities.

Last week, an accident at the intersection of Eastern Drive and Ferdinands Road resulted in two children and an adult being taken to Gatton Hospital.

Only a day earlier, one lane was closed and three people were taken to Ipswich Hospital following a collision between a car and a truck on the Warrego Highway near Haigslea.

Two days prior, a single-vehicle accident led to the death of a motorbike rider at Coolana, whose body was not found until the next day.

Amidst these tragedies is new information released by the RACQ ,which has revealed one in four Queensland drivers don't know what to do if they're involved in an accident.

While physical injury is all too common in traffic accidents - shock, panic, and psychological trauma can be equally dangerous and have impact.

"If you do have a crash, the most important thing is to remain calm - and then make sure you and others in the car are safe,” RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said.

"Check if anyone has been injured and ensure everyone is out of harm's way. If your car is blocking traffic and can be moved, get it to the side of the road to avoid additional collisions. But, if the damage is severe, leave all vehicles where they are and call 000.”

She said emergency services only needed to be contacted in the most serious of situations.

"In Queensland, you only need to call police to a crash if there's a fatality or someone requires medical attention, a threat to public safety, if you suspect drugs or alcohol were involved, if the other driver refuses to provide details, there's a driver with an impairment needing assistance, or if there's significant infrastructure damage.”

In less severe circumstances, after making sure everyone is safe, drivers are advised to exchange details for insurance purposes.

"Take some notes, along with photos if it's safe to do so, as this could make it easier when lodging your claim,” Ms Ross said.

"Exchange your name, address, phone number, registration and insurance details with the other motorists involved and, if there are other witnesses, get their information too because this is what you'll need for your insurer.”