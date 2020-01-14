Menu
TOWN PROUD: Keeping the wins local.
News

REVEALED: What the Town Proud winners have been up to

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM

THE holiday season has brought with it welcome relief for Town Proud participant Katie Pearce, who was one of the lucky winners in the competition.

A simple trip to Mitre 10 in Laidley turned into a welcome surprise after Katie’s name was pulled in the first Town Proud prize draw.

All six of the Town Proud winners received a $1000 gift card, able to be spent at participating local stores in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

This was the first time locally-born Katie had participated in the Town Proud competition.

“I was born in Laidley but moved away for a few years and recently came back,” she said.

“It’s a good message, to keep it local.”

As a single mother, winning the gift card proved to be a massive help, just in time for the holidays.

“It really helped, because it was Christmas time, I got to do the grocery shopping, and buy some gifts,” she said.

The full list of Town Proud winners are:

Katie Pearce, Laidley

Linda Somerlad, Hatton Vale

Joanne Seng, Laidley

Jo McGrath, Murphy’s Creek

Jill Johnstone, Lowood

Rachel Kerr, Minden

