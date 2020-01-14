REVEALED: What the Town Proud winners have been up to
THE holiday season has brought with it welcome relief for Town Proud participant Katie Pearce, who was one of the lucky winners in the competition.
A simple trip to Mitre 10 in Laidley turned into a welcome surprise after Katie’s name was pulled in the first Town Proud prize draw.
All six of the Town Proud winners received a $1000 gift card, able to be spent at participating local stores in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.
This was the first time locally-born Katie had participated in the Town Proud competition.
“I was born in Laidley but moved away for a few years and recently came back,” she said.
“It’s a good message, to keep it local.”
As a single mother, winning the gift card proved to be a massive help, just in time for the holidays.
“It really helped, because it was Christmas time, I got to do the grocery shopping, and buy some gifts,” she said.
The full list of Town Proud winners are:
Katie Pearce, Laidley
Linda Somerlad, Hatton Vale
Joanne Seng, Laidley
Jo McGrath, Murphy’s Creek
Jill Johnstone, Lowood
Rachel Kerr, Minden