Health

REVEALED: Trial vaccine's alarming symptoms

by Stephen Drill, David Aidone
10th Sep 2020 4:29 PM
A participant in one of the world's most promising COVID-19 vaccine trials reportedly had neurological symptoms, prompting the producer to pause the study.

Pharma giant AstraZeneca yesterday announced it would put its phase three clinical trials on hold after a study participant suffered a "potentially unexplained illness".

It has now emerged the woman experienced neurological symptoms consistent with a rare but serious spinal inflammatory disorder, Stat News reports. However, she is expected to be discharged from hospital soon.

A spokeswoman from AstraZeneca said yesterday: "As part of the ongoing randomised, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee.

The deal will cost the government $1.7 billion but will mean Australia gets priority access to the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials. In large trials illnesses will happen by chance, but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully."

British news outlet the Financial Times reported the clinical trial could resume next week, but AstraZeneca officials have not yet commented on the news

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks vaccines vaccine trials

