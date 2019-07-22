REVEALED: Top 10 shops you want to see in the region

RETAILER KMART is at the top of the wishlist for many local residents.

The Gatton Star asked readers what shop or retailer they most wanted to see come to their region.

In less than 24 hours, there were more than 200 responses, many of them suggesting multiple businesses or attractions.

Almost half of all respondents want to see a Kmart, which took first place with 95 votes.

In second place was Bunnings, with 70 votes.

There were a further 18 votes for a hardware store in general, suggesting a very high demand from the community for affordable hardware supplies.

Best & Less and Big W also scored a mention, taking third and fourth place, respectively.

Rounding out the top five was a cinema.

Top 10 List

Kmart (95)

Bunnings (70)

Best & Less (33)

Big W (32)

Cinema (25)

Hardware (18)

Bowling alley (10)

Spotlight (5)

Woolworths, Target, pet store (4)

Aldi, Gym (3)