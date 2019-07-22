Menu
Login
Gatton Star readers reveal their ideal retailers
Gatton Star readers reveal their ideal retailers gibgalich
News

REVEALED: Top 10 shops you want to see in the region

Nathan Greaves
by
22nd Jul 2019 12:38 PM

RETAILER KMART is at the top of the wishlist for many local residents.

The Gatton Star asked readers what shop or retailer they most wanted to see come to their region.

In less than 24 hours, there were more than 200 responses, many of them suggesting multiple businesses or attractions.

Almost half of all respondents want to see a Kmart, which took first place with 95 votes.

In second place was Bunnings, with 70 votes.

There were a further 18 votes for a hardware store in general, suggesting a very high demand from the community for affordable hardware supplies.

Best & Less and Big W also scored a mention, taking third and fourth place, respectively.

Rounding out the top five was a cinema.

Top 10 List

Kmart (95)

Bunnings (70)

Best & Less (33)

Big W (32)

Cinema (25)

Hardware (18)

Bowling alley (10)

Spotlight (5)

Woolworths, Target, pet store (4)

Aldi, Gym (3)

lockyer retailers somerset top 10
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    'Hitler stories' in newspapers found outside Gatton tip

    'Hitler stories' in newspapers found outside Gatton tip

    News Unknown person leaves relics from 1938 in 'excellent condition' outside dump

    Meet our newest rural ambassador and show girl

    Meet our newest rural ambassador and show girl

    News Fresh faces represent Gatton at the show this year

    'Bucket list' goal drives aged care facility to get creative

    'Bucket list' goal drives aged care facility to get creative

    News What one thing would you do if you could do anything?

    TOP STORIES: Our biggest headlines for the week

    TOP STORIES: Our biggest headlines for the week

    News Stay up to date with news from the region