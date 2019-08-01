REVEALED: the valley's favourite bakeries

THIS week, the Gatton Star asked readers what their favourite bakers were in the region.

The post received 200 replies, suggesting nearly a dozen different bakeries from all over the Lockyer and Somerset regions.

It was Sweet Valley Bakery in Laidley that proved to be the overwhelming favourite with 103 votes, more than half of all responses.

In second place was King Crust, near the Big Orange in Crowley Vale, with 30 votes.

The Plainland Bakery took third place with 22 votes, and Golden Crust from Laidley was in fourth with 13 votes.

Runners-up included Valley Bake and Coffee in Gatton with 7 votes, the Old Fernvale Bakery with 5, the Esk Bakery with 3, and Spencer's Pizza in Plainland with 2.