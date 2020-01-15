REVEALED: The staggering statistics haunting Lockyer’s youth

MENTAL HEALTH: Concerns about mental health have topped the list of the biggest concerns for young people in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Dean Simon

CONCERNS about mental health have topped the list of the biggest concerns for young people in the Lockyer Valley, followed by concerns about the environment, bullying and voice.

Missions Australia’s 18th annual Youth Survey was completed by more than 25,000 young Australians, aged between 15 and 19 years in 2019, with 5942 being from Queensland and 126 coming from the Lockyer Valley region.

For the third year running, mental health is the top issue at the national level.

Almost half (45%) of young Lockyer Valley residents indicated that mental health was an important issue in Australia today.

The top four personal concerns also related to mental health: coping with stress (42.4%), body image (32.0%), school or study problems (29.6%), and mental health (27.9%).

“Young people are acutely aware of their own mental health and they can certainly see it is a prevailing issue right across Australia,” Mission Australia Acting Regional Leader (South East Queensland) Charles Bond said.

The environment was the second most prolific issue in the Lockyer, with 23.4% of the respondents from the area citing it as an area of concern.

Young people in the Lockyer Valley were also asked whether they felt they had enough of a say about important issues, with only one in 12, 8.3% saying they felt they had a voice, all the time, in public affairs.

A higher proportion of females than males felt they had no say in public affairs (70.1% compared with 49%).

“These results clearly indicate that young people in the Lockyer Valley feel disenfranchised and are deeply concerned about a range of important issues,” Mr Bond said.

“Feeling ignored is perhaps driving young people to engage in other ways to be heard, such as student climate strikes.”

He said it was vital to ensure young people had opportunities and forums available to them to have their say in public policy.

“Young people’s concerns must be considered when forming policies that affect their lives and futures,” Mr Bond said.

“Young people must be part of the design of programs or services for young people. They are, after all, the experts in what it is to be a young person today.”

For the first time in 2019, the survey asked whether respondents had experienced bullying, with around a quarter (24.2%) of young people from the Lockyer Valley reporting they had been bullied in the past 12 months.

This is higher than the state average for Queensland, which was 20.2%, with the data suggesting bullying issues are more prolific in rural areas than in the city, at 24.5% compared with 19.0%.

Of those who had experienced bullying in the Lockyer, 76.7% reported that the bullying took place at school/TAFE/university, while 26.7% had experienced bullying online/on social media, while a further 20.0% had experienced bullying at home.

Almost half of all respondents from the Lockyer Valley (49.2%) reported they had witnessed bullying in the past year.

“Our survey also confirms a disturbing level of bullying which young people are experiencing or witnessing. This is unacceptable,” Mr Bond said.

“Bullying can cause and exacerbate mental health concerns, with potentially harmful and lasting effects on young people’s lives.”

On a more positive note, the survey indicated two thirds of respondents from the Lockyer Valley felt happy (65.9%) overall with their lives, and had a positive (56.4%) outlook about the future.

“It’s pleasing to see so many young people report a positive and optimistic outlook on their lives and their futures,” Mr Bond said.

“But we can also see that young people are asking for change. We owe it to young people to take action.”

He said the results indicated an urgent need for better investment in programs and initiatives to spread awareness about mental health and wellbeing, and combat the issues of bullying.

“A greater focus on prevention and early intervention is also sorely needed,” he said.

“We must stand alongside our youth to advocate for the changes they want to see, provide opportunities to have a say, and better support them with the services they need as they transition to adulthood.”