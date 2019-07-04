REVEALED: The region's top five hairdressers

LOOKING to get a haircut soon? The Gatton Star ran a poll this week asking readers about the best place in their region to get a haircut, and the results are in.

There were 120 responses in total, naming thirty different hairdressers, studios, and barbers from across the region, but it was Hair with Soul in Gatton that came out on top with 20 votes.

1. Hair with Soul

This salon has been a mainstay of the Gatton area for twenty years, and has built up a colossal community following during this time.

They're far more than a regular hair salon; for the past five years, they've been operating out of a renovated house with extra rooms beyond the main salon area, some for make-up and beauty work, one with a TV and toys to keep kids entertained, and even a small gift shop.

"We moved up here to have more room, and to offer more services,” owner Melissa McCartin said.

"We want people to shop locally and support the local businesses.”

Melissa has been the owner and manager of Hair with Soul for its entire two-decade tenure, and her close-knit team of eight staff have all been with her for ten years as well.

When asked why she believed Gatton Star readers had voted her business as the best in the region, she said it was due to their long involvement with the Gatton community.

"We've been around for a while. I think it's just because we're friendly, and we offer a good service for a reasonable price.”

Hair with Soul can be found at 13 William Street in Gatton.

Hair Essence Storefront Google Maps

2. Hair Essence

In a close second place with 16 votes is Hair Essence.

This salon prides itself on its family friendly environment, and wealth of knowledge and experience.

Hair Essence is located in Shop 2, at 43 Old College Road in Gatton.

Fusion Hair Storefront Facebook

3. Fusion Hair

Settling into third place with 6 votes is Fusion Hair.

Touting themselves as Gatton's premier hair salon, Fusion Hair hold to high standards of exceptional style, and outstanding service.

Their store can be found at 16 Crescent Street in Gatton.

Kazam Studio Storefront Nathan Greaves

4. Kazam Studio

In tied fourth/fifth place is Kazam Studio.

The team at Kazam are known for their friendly staff and affordable prices, and their passion for customer satisfaction.

Kazam Studio is in Shop 10, Railway Street Gatton.

Pete's Barber Storefront Facebook

5. Pete's Barber

Last, but certainly not least, is Pete's Barber in Gatton.

Established in the 1930's, Pete's Barber was the first barber shop ever built in Gatton, and is officially the longest-running business in the town.

The shop, though small, is filled with memories and memorabilia from the business' long history, including the original barber chairs.

Pete's Barber can be found at 35 Railway Street in Gatton, where it has operated from since 1938.