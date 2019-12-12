REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset
FESTIVE decorators from Esk, Kilcoy, Fernvale, Toogoolawah and Glamorgan Vale have all scored well with judges in the 2019 Somerset Christmas Lights competition.
The best entries were acknowledged at a morning tea in Esk on Tuesday, and their entries will now form part of the annual Somerset Christmas Lights Trail.
This year’s competition attracted a total of 37 entries, from residents, businesses and community groups.
“This is a great result, up on last year, and shows the spirit of Christmas is alive and well across the Somerset region,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.
“The real winners are the community, the people who get out and about and enjoy all the hard work and creativity of our entrants.
He offered his thanks and congratulations to all of the entrants.
All of the winners and entrants will be available to view until 10pm each night, until Thursday, December 26.
The full list of entrants is as follows:
Residential
- Best Street: 34 Poole Road, Fernvale
• Over 10,000 Lights: 46 Poole Road, Fernvale; 48 Poole Road, Fernvale; 49 Poole Road, Fernvale; Corner of Poole Road and Nardoo Street, Fernvale; 50 Poole Road, Fernvale
- Between 5000 and 10,000 Lights: 4009 Esk-Kilcoy Road, Kilcoy
- Best Urban: 81 Burns Street, Fernvale
- Best Rural: 116 Voss Road, Glamorgan Vale
- Best First Time Entrant: 13 Mangerton Street, Toogoolawah
- Best Solar Powered: 6 Eskdale Street, Moore
- Encouragement Award: 20 Walnut Crescent, Lowood
- Encouragement Award: 8 Stoneywood Street, Fernvale
- Encouragement Award: 22 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale
- 97 Roberts Road, Sandy Creek
- 34 King Street, Somerset Dam
- 61 Bellambi Street, Toogoolawah
- 31 George Street, Linville
- 20 O’Grady Road, Redbank Creek
- 73 Schulz Road, Minden
- 21 Peregrine Drive, Lowood
- 74 Railway Street, Lowood
Business and community
- Best Shopfront and Additional Area: Esk Caravan Park: 16 Hassall Street, Esk
- Best Shopfront: The Lookout Milkbar Kilcoy: Corner of William and Mary streets, Kilcoy
- Under 5000 Lights: Eagle Rock Café: 65 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Encouragement Award: Coff and Co Bakery: 40 Hope Street, Kilcoy
- Studio K S: Shop 5 43-45 Mary Street, Kilcoy
- Kilcoy Beauty: Shop 1 47 Mary Street, Kilcoy
- No More Muddy Paws: 10 Kennedy Street, Kilcoy
- Two Galahs Gallery: 14 Fulham Street, Toogoolawah
- Ray White Toogoolawah: 57 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Toogoolawah Christmas Tree: 63 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Bodymechanic Bowen Therapy: 66 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Toogoolawah and District Progress Association: 111 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Alkira Aged Care Facility: 2 Charles Street, Toogoolawah
- Brisbane Valley Tavern: 1456 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale
- Hills Motor and Marine Trimming: 7 Schmidt Road, Fernvale