REVEALED: The most enlightened decorators in the Somerset

GROUP EFFORT: Residents on Poole Road collectively put up more than 10,000 lights, securing their place as the Best Street in the 2019 Somerset Christmas Lights Competition.

FESTIVE decorators from Esk, Kilcoy, Fernvale, Toogoolawah and Glamorgan Vale have all scored well with judges in the 2019 Somerset Christmas Lights competition.

The best entries were acknowledged at a morning tea in Esk on Tuesday, and their entries will now form part of the annual Somerset Christmas Lights Trail.

This year’s competition attracted a total of 37 entries, from residents, businesses and community groups.

“This is a great result, up on last year, and shows the spirit of Christmas is alive and well across the Somerset region,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“The real winners are the community, the people who get out and about and enjoy all the hard work and creativity of our entrants.

He offered his thanks and congratulations to all of the entrants.

All of the winners and entrants will be available to view until 10pm each night, until Thursday, December 26.

The full list of entrants is as follows:

Residential

Best Street: 34 Poole Road, Fernvale

• Over 10,000 Lights: 46 Poole Road, Fernvale; 48 Poole Road, Fernvale; 49 Poole Road, Fernvale; Corner of Poole Road and Nardoo Street, Fernvale; 50 Poole Road, Fernvale

Between 5000 and 10,000 Lights: 4009 Esk-Kilcoy Road, Kilcoy

4009 Esk-Kilcoy Road, Kilcoy Best Urban: 81 Burns Street, Fernvale

81 Burns Street, Fernvale Best Rural: 116 Voss Road, Glamorgan Vale

116 Voss Road, Glamorgan Vale Best First Time Entrant: 13 Mangerton Street, Toogoolawah

13 Mangerton Street, Toogoolawah Best Solar Powered: 6 Eskdale Street, Moore

6 Eskdale Street, Moore Encouragement Award: 20 Walnut Crescent, Lowood

20 Walnut Crescent, Lowood Encouragement Award: 8 Stoneywood Street, Fernvale

8 Stoneywood Street, Fernvale Encouragement Award: 22 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale

22 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale 97 Roberts Road, Sandy Creek

34 King Street, Somerset Dam

61 Bellambi Street, Toogoolawah

31 George Street, Linville

20 O’Grady Road, Redbank Creek

73 Schulz Road, Minden

21 Peregrine Drive, Lowood

74 Railway Street, Lowood

Business and community