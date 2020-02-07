REVEALED: The 5 most popular pizza flavours in the Valley

What is your favourite pizza flavour? Photo: Istock.

IF you're a barbecue meatlovers pizza fan, chances are there's someone nearby who will share a slice with you - that's if you don't eat the whole pizza first.

Data obtained by the Gatton Star revealed the barbecue meatlovers is the number one choice for pizza lovers in the Lockyer Valley.

Both Dominos and Pizza Hut reported barbecue meatlovers as the top choice, with supreme and pepperoni rounding out the top three.

Vegetarian didn't make the list.

At Domino's Hatton Vale, the top choice was barbecue meatlovers, followed by pepperoni, supreme, Hawaiian and ham and cheese.

At the Gatton store, pepperoni topped the charts, followed by barbecue meatlovers, beef and onion, ham and cheese and supreme in fifth.

Domino's Hatton Vale franchisee Brendan Brooking said the barbecue meatlovers was simply "a great pizza".

Topped with five different meats - pepperoni, beef, bacon, ham and sausage, it was worth the extra bucks.

"You can get beef and onion, or you can get those additional meats for a bit extra," he said.

He believed the meat-based flavours were favoured due to the community's rural status, which sometimes led to interesting deliveries.

"We aim to deliver our pizzas within 20 minutes," Brendan said.

"That can be challenging when we're in a rural town. You have to get out, open the gate, drive through, close the gate and not let the horse out.

"Then it can be a real goat-track to the house."

Brendan has owned the Hatton Vale store for the past two years, and said it had gone from strength to strength.

"The business is growing and we're selling more pizzas and having a lot of fun," he said.

At Plainland, store owner Cheryl Steinhart, who also owns the Fernvale Pizza Hut shop, reported barbecue meatlovers as the top choice, along with supreme and Hawaiian.

She said the key to a good pizza was the dough.

"The dough is key. It's the quality of the dough that makes it, and that's probably why some of the premium flavours are so popular," Cherly said.

As for unique pizzas, Cheryl said the Plainland store often has requests for no sauce-no cheese pizzas.

As for pineapple on pizza, Cheryl was all for it.

"There's not that many people who don't want pineapple," she said.

"Only a select few."