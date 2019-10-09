Menu
Road Work. Roads. Road Levy. Road Repairs. South Burnett Regional Council. Department of Transport and Main Roads. State Roads, Highways.
News

REVEALED: Somerset's most costly roads

Nathan Greaves
by
9th Oct 2019 10:00 AM

ROAD maintenance is one of the most prominent ongoing costs encountered by local councils.

Somerset Regional Council have committed more than $1,200,000 to local roads, though this sum includes activities such as line-marking, drainage, culvert repairs, and vegetation works, not just general maintenance.

The ten most expensive roads in Somerset this quarter have been in revealed in the Council's financial report for this week.

In total, these roads have cost taxpayers more than $450,000.

The top ten:

  • Atkinsons Dam Road: $92,000
  • Bellthorpe Road: $61,000
  • Kingaham Road: $55,000
  • Monsildale Road: $49,000
  • Esk Crows Nest Road: $37,000
  • Diaper Road (section 1): $31,000
  • Harris Road: $30,000
  • Diaper Road (section 2): $28,000
  • Westvale Road: $25,000
  • Stanley Pocket Road: $22,000 (tie)
  • Clarendon Road: $22,000 (tie)

Esk Crows Nest Road and Monsildale Road are notable for ranking in the top ten list for the 2018/19 financial year three months ago.

Gatton Star

