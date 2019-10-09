REVEALED: Somerset's most costly roads

ROAD maintenance is one of the most prominent ongoing costs encountered by local councils.

Somerset Regional Council have committed more than $1,200,000 to local roads, though this sum includes activities such as line-marking, drainage, culvert repairs, and vegetation works, not just general maintenance.

The ten most expensive roads in Somerset this quarter have been in revealed in the Council's financial report for this week.

In total, these roads have cost taxpayers more than $450,000.

The top ten:

Atkinsons Dam Road: $92,000

Bellthorpe Road: $61,000

Kingaham Road: $55,000

Monsildale Road: $49,000

Esk Crows Nest Road: $37,000

Diaper Road (section 1): $31,000

Harris Road: $30,000

Diaper Road (section 2): $28,000

Westvale Road: $25,000

Stanley Pocket Road: $22,000 (tie)

Clarendon Road: $22,000 (tie)

Esk Crows Nest Road and Monsildale Road are notable for ranking in the top ten list for the 2018/19 financial year three months ago.