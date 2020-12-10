REVEALED: Somerset schools which gave out most suspensions

New data has revealed how many suspensions were handed out by every Queensland state school (file image).

ALMOST 2000 suspensions have been dished out to students at a Somerset region high school in a five-year period, new data has revealed.

Lowood State High School issued 1807 suspensions, which included 1656 short suspensions, 74 long suspensions and 41 exclusions.

The data comes as the Gatton Star and Courier Mail reveal a staggering 374,506 suspensions have given to students across give years – three times as more as the ACT and twice as many as NSW schools.

In the Somerset region, 20 schools handed out 3801 suspensions between 2015 and 2019.

Lowood State School recorded the second highest number of suspensions 469, while Kilcoy State High School issued 456 suspensions.

Toogoolawah State High School, with 270, and Coominya State School, 150, round out the top five schools for the region.

Education expert, Professor Linda Graham, from the Queensland University of Technology, said suspension rated were “way too high”.

She said suspensions were not effective in resolving student behavioural problems.

“It either doesn’t solve it, or makes the problem worse and reinforces the behaviour, we know that it doesn’t work and there are better alternatives,” she said.

Professor Graham said preventive strategies were required to teach students the skills to manage their own behaviour.

“We need to explicitly teach them about what behaviour expectations are and ways to avoid breaking those,” she said.