REVEALED: Region’s cheapest, most expensive petrol prices

LATELY petrol prices have been sky-high with Unleaded ‘91 around the 170 cents a litre mark – and beyond.

Prices have started to drop during the past few days and, with prices at a relative low, now is the perfect chance to fill up before the weekend.

Motorists shopping in Gatton will find cheapest petrol at Lockyer Valley Ford, with unleaded retailing at 143.6c/L.

If you’re heading through Grantham, you could save an extra 1.7c/L at Grantham Fuels for 141.9c/L.

For highway commuters, the cheapest place to fill up between Haigslea and Withcott are on the outskirts of that stretch of the Warrego Hwy.

California Farms, at Haigslea, is offering unleaded petrol at 139.9c/L.

Clocking in as most expensive fuel in the region, Freedom Fuels at Withcott is charging 159.9c/L for unleaded.