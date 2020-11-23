REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

The Western Branch ultra-marathon is the latest event to hit the South Burnett and Somerset regions. Photo/Dead Cow Gully

PLANNING is underway for the third ultra-marathon event in a series of three events showcasing the heart of country Queensland in the South Burnett and Somerset regions.

Western Branch ultra-marathon will take competitors along 100 kilometres of desolate country roads through properties on the isolated outskirts of Linville.

The event will be the third event organised by Nanango school teacher Timothy Walsh who is the brains behind Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra and Kingaroy Kilkivan Rail Trail ultra-marathon.

Bullet holes in a road sign along the trail at Western Branch. Photo/Dead Cow Gully

Walsh said out of the three ultra events, Western Branch is the one he is most excited about.

“A lot of people know of Linville because of the rail trail, but the event location is sort of beyond Linville at a place called Western Branch, which is basically the head of the Brisbane River,” Walsh said.

“It’s spectacular country, there are hills going up either side of the road and Mt Stanley Forestry in the middle.

“The event has the potential to be pretty decent, the location is quite majestic and cinematic.”

The properties the event will be on are very isolated and are well known as deer hunting reserves.

Walsh discovered the location riding his bike between Nanango and Linville, along a trail that he said is one of the best rides around.

“More and more cyclists are beginning to venture off the rail trail and discovering this place called Western Branch,” he said.

“It’s very isolated, doesn’t have any traffic and is really just the classic country Queensland landscape.

“Running past the signs with gunshots in them makes you feel like you are in the middle of nowhere, it feels a little bit edgy and like you are effectively on your own.

“When we were filming the promo video we actually heard massive gunshots going off in the distance.”

The area is well known as a deer hunting hot spot. Photo/Dead Cow Gully

Unlike the other two events, Western Branch will be a 100 kilometre event, sitting between the distance of the 110 mile KKRT ultra and the last person standing backyard ultra in Nanango.

Walsh said he is looking at the event taking place in May 2022.

“I’m hoping the 100 kilometre event will balance things out and by having three different choices, catering for the different interests,” he said.

“The 100 kilometre is a really good race to do because it’s like a stepping stone for the 100 mile event and there aren‘t many 100 kilometre events around Queensland.

“I reckon this could become really big over time because it’s so different to other events.”