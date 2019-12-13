Menu
COST OF VANDALISM: Somerset Regional Council has spent more than $6000 on fixing vandalised council property this year. Photo: File.
REVEALED: Ratepayers fork out thousands to fix vandalism

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
VANDALISM in the Somerset has already cost ratepayers thousands so far this financial year.

Since July, numerous council sites have been broken into, vandalised, or graffitied.

Director of Corporate and Community Services Matthew McGoldrick said the acts of vandalism were on par with activity seen in the past.

“I can’t really say there’s been much of an increase or trends,” he said.

In July, a hole was cut in the fence of the Toogoolawah Swimming Pool and in August, the water bubbler at the Fernvale Memorial Park was damaged.

In October, holes were repeatedly cut in the gates of the Lowood Swimming Pool during the course of six consecutive late-night break-ins.

“We put in some cameras at the Lowood pool, and the problem stopped,” Mr McGoldrick said.

In November, the Fernvale Memorial Park was targeted again, with graffiti scrawled across the toilet wall.

Further graffiti was done on a public noticeboard in Jimna.

As of October 31, the total cost of vandalism in the Somerset has been $6266.

