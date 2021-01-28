Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have arrested a man for allegedly posessing child exploitation material. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Police have arrested a man for allegedly posessing child exploitation material. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

REVEALED: Police bust Somerset man over alleged child porn

Ali Kuchel
28th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been arrested by police for two separate incidents involving children.

A 30-year-old Toogoolawah man was arrested by the Child Protection Investigation Unit in relation to numerous offences of failing to report obligations under the child protection act.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man from Toogoolawah was arrested for allegedly possessing child exploitation material.

The man’s charges were escalated after Toogoolawah police and the Ipswich Child Protection Detectives executed a search warrant.

Motorists flaunting the road rules have also been targeted by police.

A 50-year-old Toogoolawah man will appear in court after he was busted drug driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Police intercepted the driver on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Toogoolawah, at 9.15am on January 19, where be blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.158.

A 54-year-old man has had his car impounded for 90 days after being caught hooning in Toogoolawah.

The man, form Toogoolawah, was issued with a notice to appear by local police for a type 1 hoon offence near the Toogoolawah BP.

In December, a 24-year-old Braemore man was issued with a notice to appear after allegedly wilfully damaging Christmas lights in Cressbrook St on December 31.

A 35-year-old Toogoolawah Man has been arrested and taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse by Toogoolawah police following a domestic violence incident.

He was further charged with obstructing police.

child porn offense toogoolawah police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        True cost of an education in Qld revealed

        Premium Content True cost of an education in Qld revealed

        Education How do Queensland’s government, Catholic and independent schools compare with each other, and other states? SEE THE BREAKDOWN

        Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Premium Content Patient zero to heroes: Our first year of COVID-19

        Health Coronavirus Qld: One year on from start of pandemic

        Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Premium Content Premier to PM: Fate of thousands in your hands

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plea to Scott Morrison on JobKeeper

        School captain takes out Lockyer dux, makes QLD’s top 1.85%

        Premium Content School captain takes out Lockyer dux, makes QLD’s top 1.85%

        Education In a year of difficulties, a Lockyer High School student has credited her...