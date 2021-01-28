REVEALED: Police bust Somerset man over alleged child porn

Two men have been arrested by police for two separate incidents involving children.

A 30-year-old Toogoolawah man was arrested by the Child Protection Investigation Unit in relation to numerous offences of failing to report obligations under the child protection act.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man from Toogoolawah was arrested for allegedly possessing child exploitation material.

The man’s charges were escalated after Toogoolawah police and the Ipswich Child Protection Detectives executed a search warrant.

Motorists flaunting the road rules have also been targeted by police.

A 50-year-old Toogoolawah man will appear in court after he was busted drug driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Police intercepted the driver on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Toogoolawah, at 9.15am on January 19, where be blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.158.

A 54-year-old man has had his car impounded for 90 days after being caught hooning in Toogoolawah.

The man, form Toogoolawah, was issued with a notice to appear by local police for a type 1 hoon offence near the Toogoolawah BP.

In December, a 24-year-old Braemore man was issued with a notice to appear after allegedly wilfully damaging Christmas lights in Cressbrook St on December 31.

A 35-year-old Toogoolawah Man has been arrested and taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse by Toogoolawah police following a domestic violence incident.

He was further charged with obstructing police.