Five years of NAPLAN data has been independently analysed.
REVEALED: Our public schools impress with NAPLAN scores

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
6th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
PUBLIC schools in the region have come out on top, at least where NAPLAN scores are concerned.

An independent study has revealed top performing and not-so-high performing schools in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

The Courier Mail analysed five years’ worth of NAPLAN results between 2015 and 2019 by combining schools’ yearly averages to find an average score.

Among the results of Year 5 students and with an average total score of 2507.2, Lake Clarendon State School topped the chart in the Lockyer Valley.

The 171-student school beat second place holder, Withcott State School’s five year average score by 52 points.

Special schools and schools with fewer than 20 students were excluded from the analysis as well as schools without sufficient available data.

Primary schools with the highest average five year score:

1 – Lake Clarendon State School (2507.2)

2 – Withcott State School (2455.2)

3 – Tarampa State School (2427.4)

4 – Prenzlau State School (2422.8)

5 – Helidon State School (2400.8)

6 – St Mary’s School, Laidley (2395.6)

7 – Tent Hill Lower State School (2386)

8 – Forest Hill Lower School (2366.6)

9 – Our Lady of Good Counsel School (2344.6)

10 – Blenheim State School (2333.6)

High schools in order of average score:

1 – Kilcoy State High School (3221.4)

2 – Faith Lutheran College, Plainland (2768)

3 – Lockyer District State High School (2706.2)

4 – Lowood State High School (2654.2)

5 – Laidley State High School (2652.2)

