REVEALED: New shops for Plainland development

REVEALED: New developments are coming to Plainland, as approved businesses are set to begin construction. Picture: Contributed

THE Lockyer Valley’s new growth area is set to see a major boom in activity as construction works and new developments begin.

Development applications and details seen by the Gatton Star show a number of new developments are proposed for the Plainland region, and other approved developments are set to start construction.

Travellers heading towards Toowoomba will have another choice for fuel stops, with a new service station proposed just off the Warrego Highway.

The centre will be located on the corner of Laidley Plainland Rd and Echidna Pl, opposite the existing McDonald’s.

The centre would feature a drive-through food and drink outlet, widely tipped to be a Coffee Club.

The development application is presently before the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Plainland Crossing development manager Joe Gorman said the new service wasn’t part of the Plainland Crossing development, but showed the area was quickly becoming the region’s go-to area.

“It’s just another sign that things are building at Plainland – things are going to change shape quite quickly once this new phase of development starts,” Mr Gorman said.

Joe Gorman (left) said the new developments showed progress was moving quickly in the region.

Across the Warrego at Plainland Crossing, projects are moving quickly as well.

Construction work for the much anticipated Bunnings Plainland site is expected to begin soon, as will work at the Sophia College catholic secondary college on Gehrke Rd.

Aldi is also moving forward, although there’s confirmation on when construction will begin.

But it’s not just the big businesses moving forward with a new local project getting underway.

A small plot on Endeavour Way opposite the Bunnings Site has been purchase and plans submitted to council for a proposed cafe and pet grooming business.

The proposed Bunnings Warehouse will span more than 9000m2 and be built on Endeavour Way, Plainland.

Mr Gorman said the new businesses showed the development was about more than just big business.

“Whilst people may be more aware of the larger scale businesses such as Bunnings, The Coffee Club development on the south side of the highway, the new Catholic secondary school and the purchase a little while ago by Aldi,” he said.

“They’re the big things, but as well as that there are a number of local businesses … that have bought land and are going through the necessary development approvals process before starting construction.

“2020 is going to be a year of visible change after several years of building up to this point.”

Documents on the council’s website also point to Plainland Auto Electrical & Auto Air Conditioning potentially opening up next door to Bridgestone on Endeavour Way.