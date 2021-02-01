REVEALED: New shop claims Lockyer’s best cafe title

A quirky and unique experience has helped one of the Lockyer Valley’s newest establishments take out the best cafe in the region.

The Laidley Florist and Tea Room was voted best cafe in the Lockyer by Gatton Star readers.

It’s a huge feat for Megan Hayes, who operates Amazing Grace Patisserie out of the cafe site, having opened her shop three months ago.

“It’s very lovely and nice feedback seeing as we’ve only been open since October,” Megan said.

Megan studied commercial cookery, while working at some of Brisbane’s top dining establishments, and Forest Hill’s Caffe Sorella.

When the tearoom came up for rent last year, Megan looked to expand her home-based operation.

She attributed the success to taking out the best cafe accolade to a quirky, unique shop with a large sweets range.

“This is where you can sit down and you don’t really feel like you’re in Laidley anymore,” Megan said.

“It’s not a contemporary cafe. We don’t have ceramic cups – we have traditional china.”

Megan, who collected Royal Albert tea wear prior to opening the cafe, said the community support had been amazing.

“Other shops are always sending people us, and I think that’s a real point of difference,” she said.

“In some area’s that’s not the case – it’s a battle against each other.”

Amazing Grace Patisserie is located at 111 Patrick St, Laidley.