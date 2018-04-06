REVEALED: Modern operation method for stealing vehicles

A Mackay police officer has revealed the operation method for stealing vehicles has changed in the Mackay District over the years.

A Mackay police officer has revealed the operation method for stealing vehicles has changed in the Mackay District over the years. Qld Police Service Crime Map

A common operation method for stealing a vehicle used to be breaking a quarter glass and then tampering with the ignition key system.

The stealing of the car was only able to be achieved by someone who had been taught how to "hot wire" the car, no keys needed.

The method helped police identify offenders as each had a slightly different style of completing this task.

The introduction of engine immobilisers has changed the operation method and with it, a decrease in skill needed to steal a vehicle.

Nowadays, the operation method is find the keys, use the keys and drive the vehicle away.

This operation method, police said, is used throughout the Mackay police district to steal vehicles.

Statistics from the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council (NMVTRC) indicate that one in 20 households had a vehicle stolen in the past 12 months.

On April 4-5, three addresses in Sarina were subject to this operation method.

Police said the offenders were looking for a vehicle to steal and it would appear they had to visit two addresses before successfully stealing a Holden Commodore at a property in Poole Street, Sarina Beach.

The stolen vehicle had since been recovered.

The same operation method was used at all three scenes of crime: keys were located just inside the home in a very obvious place and then the vehicle was started.

If you know anything about these incidents, please call Sarina Police on 49648444 and quote QP1800627319.

Police urge the community to do one thing to reduce vehicle stealing from our police district: secure our vehicle keys at all times.

Remove the opportunity for this simple operation method to be followed and you will at least frustrate the offender and they will go somewhere else.

Report all suspicious activity to police - if you think a crime is happening now, call triple zero (000) and report what you know immediately.